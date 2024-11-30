Stalker 2 drops a second patch less than a day after the first

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has dropped a second patch.

GSC Game World moved quickly to acknowledged concerns after release on 20th November, and its initial patch dropped yesterday ushered in "over 650 fixes, including quest blockers, memory leaks, crashes, and minor bugs".

Now the second patch in as many days will address "bug fixes for six missions, along with additional error corrections".

Some of the fixes listed below contain mission and enemy names and other light spoilers, so if you'd rather not know more, please don't proceed past the video below!

Here's the full list of fixes:

Fixed an issue when the second wave of monolith soldiers would not spawn during the On the Edge mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed the issue when Ritcher could be found dead during the A Minor Incident mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was a player could get stuck after installing the fuse in the Wild Island area if they got the Emitter from Faust's Cell first during the Just Like the Good Old Days mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was when a player could not successfully complete the All That is Left mission while exploring the Chemical Plant region.

Fixed issue when quest enemies could spawn in unreachable areas for a player during the “Down Below” mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue when Scar could be missing during the Visions of Truth mission.

A few more EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors are fixed.

"Thanks again for your support. We will continue working on future updates, reading your comments and feedback, and fixing 'anomalies' if they occur," the team concluded.

"If you detect any - report them to our Technical Support Hub. That will help us investigate your particular case and implement fixes faster."

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has, of course, got off to an impressive start despite its technical issues. Earlier this week, GSC Game World revealed the shooter has already sold 1m copies - and that figure doesn't including all those players exploring The Zone via Game Pass.