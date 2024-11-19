Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl PC Requirements
All levels of PC requirements to be able to run Stalker 2.
Knowing the PC requirements for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will help you decide at which quality you can run it, if at all - after all, you really don't want your computer melting after purchasing the game!
Thanks to a final specs update from the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developers, we know now the exact qualities your PC will need to be able to run it safely.
With that in mind, here are all the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC requirements.
On this page:
Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Minimum PC Requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Stalker 2:
- Resolution/FPS - 1080p/30 FPS
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-7700K
- GPU - Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB
- RAM - 16 GB Dual Channel
- Storage - SSD 160 GB
- OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64
Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Medium PC Requirements
Here are the PC requirements to run Stalker 2 at a medium level:
- Resolution/FPS - 1080p/60 FPS
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super/RTX 4060
- RAM - 16 GB Dual Channel
- Storage - SSD 160 GB
- OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64
Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Recommended PC Requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Stalker 2:
- Resolution/FPS - 1440p/60 FPS
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-11700
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/RTX 4070
- RAM - 32 GB Dual Channel
- Storage - SSD 160 GB
- OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64
Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Epic PC Requirements
Here are the epic PC requirements for Stalker 2, which is running the game at its best and highest possible performance level:
- Resolution/FPS - 2160p/60+ FPS
- CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7-13700KF
- GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
- RAM - 32 GB Dual Channel
- Storage - SSD 160 GB
- OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64
That's it for now - if your PC can run it, then check out our release times page to learn exactly when you can play Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.