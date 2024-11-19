Knowing the PC requirements for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will help you decide at which quality you can run it, if at all - after all, you really don't want your computer melting after purchasing the game!

Thanks to a final specs update from the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developers, we know now the exact qualities your PC will need to be able to run it safely.

With that in mind, here are all the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC requirements.



Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Stalker 2:

Resolution/FPS - 1080p/30 FPS

- 1080p/30 FPS CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-7700K

- AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-7700K GPU - Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB

- Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB RAM - 16 GB Dual Channel

- 16 GB Dual Channel Storage - SSD 160 GB

- SSD 160 GB OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64

Image credit: GSC Game World

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Medium PC Requirements

Here are the PC requirements to run Stalker 2 at a medium level:

Resolution/FPS - 1080p/60 FPS

- 1080p/60 FPS CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K

- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super/RTX 4060

- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super/RTX 4060 RAM - 16 GB Dual Channel

- 16 GB Dual Channel Storage - SSD 160 GB

- SSD 160 GB OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64

Image credit: GSC Game World

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Stalker 2:

Resolution/FPS - 1440p/60 FPS

- 1440p/60 FPS CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-11700

- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-11700 GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/RTX 4070

- AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/RTX 4070 RAM - 32 GB Dual Channel

- 32 GB Dual Channel Storage - SSD 160 GB

- SSD 160 GB OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64

Image credit: GSC Game World

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Epic PC Requirements

Here are the epic PC requirements for Stalker 2, which is running the game at its best and highest possible performance level:

Resolution/FPS - 2160p/60+ FPS

- 2160p/60+ FPS CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7-13700KF

- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7-13700KF GPU - AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM - 32 GB Dual Channel

- 32 GB Dual Channel Storage - SSD 160 GB

- SSD 160 GB OS - Windows 11 x64 or Windows 10 x64

Image credit: GSC Game World

That's it for now - if your PC can run it, then check out our release times page to learn exactly when you can play Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.