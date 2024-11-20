Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl dev acknowledges "rough edges", says its monitoring feedback

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has released a statement on the state of its game, as its sequel finally becomes available to play.

Stalker 2 made its debut today across Xbox and PC, but is already the subject of multiple technical issues - these issues are one of the reasons Eurogamer's own Stalker 2 review isn't on the site just yet.

Writing on social media platform X, GSC has addressed these issues and acknowledged the game "may" have some "rough edges" now that it is out in the wild. However, the studio has assured its players will address any niggles that arise in the game, as and when it is able.

"We are absolutely committed to being here, monitoring your feedback and quickly fixing any issues that need our attention," the developer wrote. "In the first few days after release, we'll be working with hotfixes, rolling them out as precisely as possible, but as frequently as we can."

Following this, GSC will release more substantial updates for Stalker 2, as well as free in-game content. More details on the game's roadmap will be shared in December, GSC said, so stay tuned.

"We have big plans for the Stalker universe. In a way, today is both a return and the beginning of a grand new journey," the team closed. "We're blessed to have you before, we're blessed to have you now. The Zone belongs to you. Have fun."

A message from the GSC Game World Team.



A message from the GSC Game World Team.



Before you step into the Zone, we'd like to take a moment to share something from the heart. pic.twitter.com/wuLRAkq7Ba — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 20, 2024

The studio recently released a documentary all about developing Stalker 2 during a particularly difficult time for GSC. The documentary - War Game: The Making of Stalker 2 - touches on the developer's history and details what it has been like to work on the forthcoming sequel during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since 2022, GSC has delayed Stalker 2 several times and relocated staff to safely finish the project elsewhere, while others have joined Ukraine's armed forces, and dealt with Russian hackers who leaked test builds.