Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has sold 1 million copies so far

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has announced the game has already sold 1m copies in just a few days since release.

That figure does not include those who have taken to The Zone via Game Pass, meaning the game has been played by even more players.

"No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone," the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl team wrote on social media platform X, announcing this sales figure.

"This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure," it continued. "The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us. Thank You, stalkers!"

The game got off to a strong start on Steam, where on its launch it peaked at 113,587 concurrent players. In the last 24 hours, that number has risen once again. At the time of writing, its all-time player peak on Valve's platform now sits at 117,928.

These sales figures and impressive player numbers are despite a number of bugs present in the game itself. The developer has already acknowledged there are a few issues, and earlier this week it assured players it will address any issues that arise in the game, as and when it is able.

We recently awarded Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl three out of five stars.

"Full of anomalies in more ways than one, Stalker 2 is a mess of bugs and jank that nonetheless stays faithful to the open world survival shooter of yesteryear," reads Eurogamer's Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl review.