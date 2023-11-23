UEFA Euro 24 coming to EA Sports FC 24 in free summer update

EA Sports FC 24 players will be able to experience the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament from the comfort of home thanks to an upcoming free in-game update.

This update is set to arrive next summer, to coincide with the event itself. It will be available across platforms.

Additionally, all those who have played EA Sports FC 24 by 16th January will be "granted one of Europe's biggest stars as an exclusive, untradeable Ultimate Team Player item", starting next month on 18th December (although, EA has said those playing EA Sports FC on iOS and Android devices will be able to get their hands on their UEFA Euro 2024 item starting today).

EA SPORTS FC 24 | UEFA Euro 2024 Announce Trailer.

But, what item, I hear you ask. Well, EA has said it will be one of the following six Europeans:

Jack Grealish - England

Ousmane Dembélé - France

Federico Chiesa - Italy

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Virgil Van Djik - Netherlands

Alvaro Morata - Spain

"We're delighted to announce that one of next summer's biggest football tournaments will be fully integrated across EA Sports FC titles," David Jackson, Vice President of Brand for EA Sports FC, said.

"Alongside our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will enable EA Sports to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experiences for our fans."

UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein added: "We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA Sports, with UEFA Euro 2024 becoming a part of the EA Sports FC game. UEFA Euro 2024 is one of the world's most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we're thrilled that the huge EA Sports FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment."

Image credit: EA

On its release earlier this year, EA Sports FC 24 reached 11.3m players in its first week.

As Matt reported at the time, that's an uptick in players when compared to the 10.3m who played FIFA 23 during the same period - a figure EA referred to as "record-breaking" and the "biggest launch period" in the franchise's history at the time.

In Eurogamer's EA Sports FC 24 review, Josh Wise awarded the game three out of five stars. "There are improvements, and there are problems - business as usual. The era of EA Sports' FIFA may be over, but the game goes on," they wrote.