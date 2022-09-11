Ubisoft+ is available to try for 30 days for free

Ubisoft wants you to try its subscription service, Ubisoft+, for free on PC from now until 10th October.

As just one of the many announcements to have come out of last night's Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft is offering players the chance to "play your favourite franchises, challenge yourself and your friends or create new worlds on PC with Ubisoft+, including new releases on day one and premium editions DLC".

Watch on YouTube Ubisoft+: get monthly rewards and play 100+ games.

There are two tiers; you can either limit your access to PC, where you get 30 days to try its library, premium editions, and 100+ games, or you can go for "multi access" which offers the same but also the option to play on Google Stadia via cloud gaming, too.

"Play on any desktop, tablet, or mobile device," Ubisoft explains. "The Multi Access plan is the best option to play on any device without worrying about a download or your PC specs".

30 days is longer than the subscription service typically offers, and is plenty of time to complete the Assassin's Creed game you started but didn't finish, or try that DLC you've missed. As always, though, you will be charged at the end of the period if you don't cancel in time, and sadly, PC and Stadia are the only platforms currently available.

For more about what came out of last night's Ubisoft Forward, check out our feature Ubisoft talks Assassin's Creed Mirage, from Valhalla expansion to standalone franchise celebration. The evening was dominated by teases for two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development and a couple of mobile game projects, including one set in China. Of course, before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, too.

We also found out that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a "Last Chapter" DLC, Rayman is coming to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Rainbow Six Mobile is launching a closed beta. Oh, and two new crossover characters are on the way to Smash Bros-like Brawlhalla.