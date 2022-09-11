If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Simon Belmont and Alucard are paying a visit to Brawlhalla over Halloween

Characters land on 19th October, "just in time for Halloween".
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Ubisoft has confirmed that two characters from a new crossover promotion are on the way to its Smash Bros-like Brawlhalla.

Characters from Konami's Castlevania games – Simon Belmont and Alucard – are launching on 19th October, "just in time for Halloween".

Here they are in action:

Brawlhalla-vania: Simon Belmont & Alucard Reveal Trailer.

As an Epic Crossover for Jhala, Simon Belmont – who's described as a "prominent vampire hunter from the 17th century" but just looks like He-Man to me – is often referred to as "the most famous vampire hunter of all time". He is the heir to the renowned Vampire Killer whip.

Alucard, on the other hand, is an Epic Crossover for Ezio and, as the son of Dracula, "the most iconic vampire of all time". As an adept swordsman who uses dark magic to fight his father’s wrath, he is described as "a representation of how he stands against his father’s evil beliefs".

For more about what came out of last night's Ubisoft Forward, check out Ubisoft talks Assassin's Creed Mirage, from Valhalla expansion to standalone franchise celebration. The evening was dominated by teases for two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development and a couple of mobile game projects, including one set in China. Of course, before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, too.

We also found out that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a "Last Chapter" DLC, Rayman is coming to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Rainbow Six Mobile is launching a closed beta.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch