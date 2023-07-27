Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Two classic Game Boy Color Zelda titles arrive on Nintendo Switch Online

They've Ganon done it.

Oracle of Seasons
Image credit: Nintendo
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Nintendo has expanded its Nintendo Switch Online catalogue with two classic Game Boy Colour Zelda games.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Game Boy – July 2023 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online.

In Oracle of Ages, our hero Link finds himself on a quest to save the land of Labrynna. To do this, he will have to do a spot of time travel, flitting between the past and the present to manipulate the enviroment around him.

Meanwhile, in Oracle of Seasons, Link has the power to change the seasons. This is something he will need to do in order to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the land of Holodrum.

These titles were originally released back in 2001, and can be played individually or they can be linked (no pun intended) thanks to the password system. This will unlock an "ultimate adventure".

If players choose to do this, they will see that some of the games' characters change between the two adventures, as will some of the enemies. In addition, there are options for upgrading and transporting weapons.

As for the individual games, from what I remember, Oracle of Ages has more of a focus on puzzles, while seasons is more action-based.

These are classic games from my childhood, and I would absolutely recommend giving them a whirl. Enjoy!

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
