Two classic Game Boy Color Zelda titles arrive on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has expanded its Nintendo Switch Online catalogue with two classic Game Boy Colour Zelda games.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Game Boy – July 2023 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online.

In Oracle of Ages, our hero Link finds himself on a quest to save the land of Labrynna. To do this, he will have to do a spot of time travel, flitting between the past and the present to manipulate the enviroment around him.

Meanwhile, in Oracle of Seasons, Link has the power to change the seasons. This is something he will need to do in order to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the land of Holodrum.

These titles were originally released back in 2001, and can be played individually or they can be linked (no pun intended) thanks to the password system. This will unlock an "ultimate adventure".

If players choose to do this, they will see that some of the games' characters change between the two adventures, as will some of the enemies. In addition, there are options for upgrading and transporting weapons.

As for the individual games, from what I remember, Oracle of Ages has more of a focus on puzzles, while seasons is more action-based.

These are classic games from my childhood, and I would absolutely recommend giving them a whirl. Enjoy!