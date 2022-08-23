Twitch allows Partners to stream on rival platforms

Twitch has updated its Partner Exclusivity policy, meaning streamers can now livestream on multiple platforms - just not simultaneously.

Previously, streamers who reach Partner status on the platform were tied to only livestreaming on Twitch.

Now Twitch Partners are also able to stream on rival platforms like YouTube and Facebook too, although simulcasting is not allowed there.

Twitch believes "engaging with two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for your community".

Simulcasting is allowed, however, on short form mobile services like TikTok or Instagram Live, meaning IRL or Just Chatting streams could be across multiple platforms.

And once a stream ends on Twitch, Partners can now immediately launch a stream on a rival platform.

"We encourage you to promote your Twitch livestreams on other platforms and services," says Twitch, presumably to boost the visibility of Twitch across multiple platforms.

"We still believe that Twitch is the best place for creators to build and engage with their community. We also recognise that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Programme and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places. So, we are updating our policy," reads an email from Twitch sent out to Partnered streamers.

The details have been shared in a new FAQ post by Twitch.

Over the past year, major Twitch streamers have left the platform for YouTube exclusive deals and bigger payouts - the likes of Ludwig, Dr. Lupo, and TimTheTatMan.

That's in the wake of Twitch streamers seeking a fairer revenue split with the platform for money earned through subscriptions. The minimum threshold will soon be reduced globally.

Now, though, streamers are free to stream across both platforms should they wish.