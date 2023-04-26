Trombone Champ adds Flight of the Bumblebee and Practice Mode

Trombone Champ developer Holy Wow has added a brand new, incredibly difficult track: Flight of the Bumblebee.

The piece, for you music nerds, was composed by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov as an interlude for his opera The Tale of Tsar Saltan (composed from 1899-1900). It's a notoriously tricky piece full of fast, buzzing melodies.

Thankfully, this latest update to the game also adds in a Practice Mode so players can reduce the speed by up to 50 percent. Phew!

That said, players will earn fewer toots in Practice Mode (used to purchase tromboner cards) and scores won't be uploaded to online leaderboards.

Further changes include a redesigned Character Select screen, which the developer explained on Twitter is for UX purposes and to allow for more content in future.

v1.10 of Trombone Champ is live, which adds "Flight of the Bumblebee," Practice Mode, a new Character Select screen, and more!

Multiple packs of cards can now be opened more quickly, completing songs now grants slightly fewer toots, and the "timing adjustment" setting is easier to use.

All of these updates are detailed in a new Steam blog post.

If you're yet to play Trombone Champ, I thoroughly recommend it - it's a very silly rhythm game that thrives on the comedy of a near-impossible challenge.