If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Trombone Champ adds Flight of the Bumblebee and Practice Mode

Get it toot suite.

Trombone Champ
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Trombone Champ developer Holy Wow has added a brand new, incredibly difficult track: Flight of the Bumblebee.

The piece, for you music nerds, was composed by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov as an interlude for his opera The Tale of Tsar Saltan (composed from 1899-1900). It's a notoriously tricky piece full of fast, buzzing melodies.

Thankfully, this latest update to the game also adds in a Practice Mode so players can reduce the speed by up to 50 percent. Phew!

Watch on YouTube
Trombone Champ: Release Date Trailer

That said, players will earn fewer toots in Practice Mode (used to purchase tromboner cards) and scores won't be uploaded to online leaderboards.

Further changes include a redesigned Character Select screen, which the developer explained on Twitter is for UX purposes and to allow for more content in future.

Multiple packs of cards can now be opened more quickly, completing songs now grants slightly fewer toots, and the "timing adjustment" setting is easier to use.

All of these updates are detailed in a new Steam blog post.

If you're yet to play Trombone Champ, I thoroughly recommend it - it's a very silly rhythm game that thrives on the comedy of a near-impossible challenge.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch