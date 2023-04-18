Trapinch 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Ant Pit Pokémon, which sounds very fitting for this Pokémon. In case you haven’t guessed, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Trapinch in Pokémon Go.

While, Trapinch and its final evolution, Flygon, aren’t top-tier in Pokémon Go, they’re still perfectly decent, and an interesting choice in Go Battle League.

If you haven’t fallen for Trapinch, the other draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour is the special bonus that runs alongside the event – the double evolution XP bonus.

Trapinch 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Trapinch with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Trapinch based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Trapinch:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1092 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 1183 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Flygon good in PVP?

While Flygon isn’t a top-tier Pokémon, it’s certainly not bad, and can hold its own two of the three main leagues in Pokémon Go’s Go Battle League.

Running Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw and Earth Power in Great League and Ultra League, we’re leaning into the Dragon typing here as there will be relatively few Pokémon with Dragon resistance. This is important too because while Flygon is a top-10 Dragon type in the lower leagues, it’s far from being a top-10 Ground type.

In terms of moves, this is a spammy combo that applies both Fast move pressure with Dragon Tail and reasonable shield pressure with Dragon Claw. While Mud Shot is a faster-charging Fast move, we’re leaning into Dragon, not Ground-typing. Issues you need to be aware of are that Flygon is a bit of a glass cannon at the best of times, but with its double-weakness to Ice, you’re really going to struggle against the likes of Abomasnow. Earth Power is also a Legacy move, so may need to use an Elite TM if you want to run it.

Onto league-based match-ups, Great League offers the chance to beat Registeel, Bastiodon, Lanturn, Venusaur and Sableye. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Trevenant, Noctowl and Medicham.

Ultra League is similar, though you now start to beat Swampert. Cobalion, Trevenant, Giratina and Charizard are all also in your good match-ups. However, losses will come from Walrein, Cresselia, Pidgeot, Scrafty and Alolan Muk.

Finally, we have Master League. It’s not worth running in here, but if you really want to give it a try, swap the Fast move for Mud Shot as you’ll need the speed this gives you. Match-ups include wins against Raikou, Nihilego, Metagross and Excadrill, but losses come from Dialga, Mewtwo, Giratina, Garchomp and Zacian.

Is there a shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go?

There is shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go! The shiny was released in October 2019, as part of Trapinch Community Day.

Once Trapinch evolves into Vibrava, it gains Dragon typing. (Image via pokemon.com).

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

What does shiny Trapinch look like?

Shiny Trapinch, Vibrava and Flygon swap out large sections of their colour palettes. Trapinch and Vibrava almost swap colours, with Trapinch turning a mint green and Vibrava turning an autumn brown.

Flygon, meanwhile, keeps its green body, while changing its red bits for mustard yellow, and its darker greens for a sky blue. An interesting shiny family to be sure!

Thanks to Reddit user rapcoz2134 for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

Thanks to Trapinch being a Ground-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s Spotlight Hour is all about Tangela, and the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside it.

Good luck finding a perfect Trapinch!