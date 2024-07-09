Total War: Pharaoh - Dynasties free final update arrives later this month with major additions

Total War: Pharaoh - Dynasties, the free and final addition to the war sim, now has a release date.

The "expansion-sized addition" will include new map regions, new cultures, gameplay mechanics, and quality of life improvements. It's set for release on 25th July.

You can check out more in the trailer below.

Four iconic cultures from the Bronze Age will join battle - Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae and Troy - as well as 25 minor factions. The original campaign map has also been vastly expanded with 168 new settlements and new Sea Travel Lanes to speed up naval transportation.

The new titular Dynasty system, meanwhile, allows players to begin a family tree: "Reign over the tides of mortality and succession, navigating strategic marriages, heroic deaths on the battlefield, assassinations, and the looming mortality of old age to leave behind a legacy that will last the ages".

There are also over 150 new and reworked battle units as part of tweaked combat.

"From the outset of our design journey on Total War: Pharaoh, our vision has always been to deliver a grand-scale recreation of the turbulent Bronze Age Collapse; one brimming with historical intrigue, authentic representations of iconic civilisation, and a sandbox theatre that allows you to rewrite the course of human history," said Game Director, Todor Nikolov.

"We're very proud of what we've achieved and whilst this will be our final content addition, we hope it serves as a love letter that encapsulates our continued passion for this wonderful age. Thanks for your support."

The free update was announced by Creative Assembly and Sega back in May, but now we have the release date.

The update will be the final addition to the game, capping off a turbulent time for the studio. Back in December, Creative Assembly apologised for "missteps" with the series and offered partial refunds of Total War: Pharaoh.

"We again apologise for the missteps we've made," read a blog post from Creative Assembly vice president Roger Collum. "The mistakes of Total War are a shared responsibility by all the leaders of the franchise, and while it may not seem like it at times, we are listening."

As for what's next, rumours suggest the studio could be working on a Total War: Star Wars game.