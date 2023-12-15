Toby Fox remixes Ed Sheeran for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Indigo Disk

Toby Fox has remixed Ed Sheeran's song Celestial in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Indigo Disk.

Celestial featured in the credits of the base game, while Toby Fox - known as the creator of Undertale - composed music for the soundtrack, specifically the raid battle theme among others.

The remix is a stripped back, string-heavy affair that chops up the vocal lines - it's a pleasant change from the original.

Out now – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk

Sheeran appears to be quite the fan of Pokémon. "I've played Pokémon since I was in primary school," he said in a statement at the release of Scarlet and Violet. "Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together 'til we each completed our Pokédex. I loved the cards but the games are what I lost myself in."

He hasn't publicly commented on this remix, probably because he's too busy taking Elton John to watch football.

Celestial (Toby Fox Remix) - Pokémon Scarlet / Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

His involvement in the latest games was announced ahead of their release, though it wasn't the first time the singer collaborated with The Pokémon Company.

Back in 2021 Pokémon Go launched a crossover event with Ed Sheeran, featuring songs from his then latest album along with the Squirtle Squad.

Still, some fans weren't too happy with his song in Scarlet and Violet and released a mod to remove it altogether. Perhaps it will be updated to include the DLC.

As for Fox, he's busy working on Undertale follow-up Deltarune, which will be available to purchase once the fourth chapter is complete.

The Indigo Disk, the second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, is available now and lets you play directly as your Pokémon with amusing results.