Pokémon fans experiment with playing as their creatures in Scarlet and Violet DLC

Varoom Varoom.

A Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with its owner stood beside
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
The latest DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lets players explore Paldea as their pocketed creatures, to some adorable and hilarious results.

The mechanic was revealed last week in a new trailer for The Indigo Disk. Now it's been released, players have been experimenting with what they can and can't do as their caught Pokémon.

As a sidenote, performance in The Indigo Disk is still bad, as Lewchube on X (née Twitter) discovered, and in some cases even worse than the base game.

Ian has some beginners tips to help you get started in

I'll start with my absolute favourite addition from Gen 9, Toedscool. He's just a little guy! Running around on his silly little legs! He has places to go and fungis to meet.

As other players have noted, speed scales with size. Joltik crawls and hops along extremely slowly, while Cinderace really speeds along if you get it into a full sprint.

Just look at those ears flap as he rushes around. Pichu is also slow like Joltrik, seeing as it's a baby Pokémon, it's very adorable to watch one paddling around in water.

Quite a few players have been flying above the map as Pokémon (even non-flying Types) thanks to a glitch.

The funniest (and coolest) Pokémon to run around as has to be Gholdengo. You zoom around on a surfboard made out of golden coins and channel your inner Tony Hawk.

Exploring as one of the faster Pokémon or from a very tall height is likely to affect performance of the game, which can already be inconsistent. At launch, Lottie said the games had ambition but were "betrayed by the performance" in her Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, while Digital Foundry called them "comprehensive technical failures".

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

