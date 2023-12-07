Scarlet and Violet DLC The Indigo Disk will allow players to explore as their Pokémon

Players will be able to play as their captured creatures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, The Indigo Disk.

The second chapter of DLC will include a device called the Synchro Machine that will allow players to sync up with one of their Pokémon and then move around and battle wild Pokémon.

While we've played as Pokémon in spin-off games, this is a first for the main series. It's all part of a new quest to help a certain scientist in the Terarium with her research.

You can see the Synchro Machine in action briefly in the new trailer below. The song is also a bit of a banger.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk – out December 14th

Also shown in the trailer are some returning Legendary Pokémon. These will be part of Blueberry Quests, available after completing the DLC's main story, where players will meet a "curious character" named Snacksworth. Earning snacks (naturally) will allow encounters with Legendary Pokémon from throughout the series.

Encounter certain Legendary Pokémon from throughout the series in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/e8o5a7lLsk — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 7, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lastly, in The Indigo Disk the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will gain the power to fly - at least, once players take on the BB League Elite Four. Flight will be permanent, allowing players to explore the Paldea region in full.

The Indigo Disk launches on 14th December on Switch. It follows first part The Teal Mask to complete The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

For more adventures in the Paldea region, check out Pokémon Horizons - the new series anime that's now available in the UK. Lottie described it as a "promising start" that "escapes the anime's previous formula".