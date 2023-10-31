Deltarune release strategy altered, will be available to purchase sooner

Undertale creator Toby Fox has announced his next game, Deltarune, will be available to purchase once the fourth chapter is complete.

In a new blog post, Fox shared the release strategy for the in-development game which has already seen its first two chapters released for free.

What's more, chapter three is now "content complete", so hopefully we're nearing a release date.

Previously, the plan was to release chapters three, four and five together and make the game available to purchase. Now that's changed.

"However, the finish line of Chapter 5 is still pretty far off... and I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me," explained Fox.

"So, new strategy: No more waiting for Chapter 5. Instead, we are going to focus on putting Deltarune out for purchase once we finish Chapter 4. That should make everything a bit more reasonable!"

A "very substantial amount of cutscenes and enemy work" has been done on the fourth chapter, plus Fox has hired a new producer to speed up development on future chapters.

However, he noted he will pause on more detailed development updates for now.

Deltarune is the spiritual successor to retro-style RPG Undertale - indeed, its name is an anagram, though it takes place in a different setting. Enemy encounters can similarly be resolved peacefully.

The first chapter was released in 2018, with the second chapter following in 2021. They're available now for free across PC and Mac, Switch, and PS4.