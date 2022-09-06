Deltarune's next chapter won't be out this year, says Toby Fox

Toby Fox has confirmed that the next chapter of RPG Deltarune won't be out this year.

The creator shared the news on his Twitter account, saying: "We won't be able to put out any new chapters of Deltarune this year."

However, he does confirm that something is on the way to celebrate the anniversary of the second chapter and previous game Undertale next week.

Watch on YouTube DELTARUNE Chapter 1 Spoiler-Free Trailer

The news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Fox is creating multiple chapters of the game and, in a previous update, noted he plans to release chapters three, four and five simultaneously.

We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year... But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2... See you next week! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 6, 2022

"My next goal is to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 for next time. Then, at that time I will ask for people to buy the game, at the price of the first 5 chapters (including 1 and 2). I don't know the price yet, but it's definitely going to cost more than Undertale," he said in the update.

"So, next time you want to ask 'when's chapter 3', you can ask 'when can I buy Chapter 3/4/5? I'll give you a lot of money'."

He added: "I won't know the answer until it's done, though."

Earlier this year he noted that development was progressing well and he had "good feelings" about the game.