Pikmin-like adventure Tinykin has a release date

Tinykin, a "3D puzzle platformer where you play as an intergalactic astronaut named Milo", now has a release date.

Announced during this year's Future Games Show, it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC on 30th August, 2022.

If you want to play before then, know you can download a demo right now on Steam.

Described as an "eye-catching indie Pikmin" by us following last year's reveal, it's developed by Splashteam, a studio set up by former Rayman and Rabbids developers previously at Ubisoft Montpellier.