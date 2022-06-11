Pikmin-like adventure Tinykin has a release date

Pikmin-like adventure Tinykin has a release dateComing to consoles and PC later this summer.
Tinykin, a "3D puzzle platformer where you play as an intergalactic astronaut named Milo", now has a release date.
Announced during this year's Future Games Show, it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC on 30th August, 2022.
If you want to play before then, know you can download a demo right now on Steam.
Described as an "eye-catching indie Pikmin" by us following last year's reveal, it's developed by Splashteam, a studio set up by former Rayman and Rabbids developers previously at Ubisoft Montpellier.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.