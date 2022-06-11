If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pikmin-like adventure Tinykin has a release date

Coming to consoles and PC later this summer.
Matthew Reynolds avatar
News by Matthew Reynolds Managing Editor
Published on

Tinykin, a "3D puzzle platformer where you play as an intergalactic astronaut named Milo", now has a release date.

Announced during this year's Future Games Show, it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC on 30th August, 2022.

If you want to play before then, know you can download a demo right now on Steam.

Watch on YouTube

Described as an "eye-catching indie Pikmin" by us following last year's reveal, it's developed by Splashteam, a studio set up by former Rayman and Rabbids developers previously at Ubisoft Montpellier.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matthew Reynolds avatar

Matthew Reynolds

Managing Editor

Matthew edits guides and other helpful things at Eurogamer.net. When not doing that, he's out and about playing Pokémon Go or continuing to amass his amiibo collection.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch