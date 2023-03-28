This compact HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard is half price at Amazon right now

Outside of the traditional Black Friday and Christmas shopping seasons, we don't see that many significant discounts on gaming accessories, particularly keyboards.

HP's HyperX gaming brand makes some premium keyboards and headsets, and this Alloy Origins Core is notable for being a sturdy keyboard and currently half price at just £49.99 during Amazon's spring sale.

Smaller keyboards don't often receive as many discounts as their bigger siblings, so this is quite a steal. You shouldn't worry about its small size putting you off prolonged gaming sessions you'll have in the future. The Origins Core has an aluminium frame, and each key is rated for up to 80 million keypresses, so it's clear the durability has been strenuously tested.

Comfort hasn't been ignored here though, with three adjustable keyboard tilt angles letting you choose the best height for your wrists. The USB-C cable is also detachable, making it easy on your setup, particularly if you're used to moving around and gaming in different places with your friends.

There's also onboard memory to save up to three different profiles so you can personalise the keyboard as you wish. The Ngenuity software from HyperX lets you make these changes, such as setting up macros and altering the lighting effects. And yes, there's excellent RGB lighting included here.

