This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle from Very includes Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of NSO

Nintendo don't usually discount their range of Switch consoles except for Black Friday, and the company is repeating its success of last year's offerings.

Very are currently offering the standard Switch console in neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online membership for just £259.99. This is a great offer given the minimal reductions we see for Nintendo's first-party games, particularly Mario Kart 8, which is rarely under £40.

This Nintendo Switch console isn't a Lite model, so you can connect it to a TV with the included dock and split the controls for two players. This is really ideal for multiplayer games and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the recent undisputed champs when it comes to providing endless party fun. The game comes with a tonne of tracks and many playable characters from the Mario universe. That means Luigi's evil side-eye is once again back.

Also, with the three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can jump in to play with friends and family far and wide. The service not only lets you play online multiplayer modes, but includes cloud saves and a host of NES games you can download and play. And if you upgrade to the expansion pack online membership, you can gain access to a load more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, with Nintendo releasing them in waves from now to next year.

This is usually the only time of the year you can get a discount on anything Nintendo. We have you covered with our early Black Friday deals guide where you can find discounts on games and accessories for the Switch. But keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed where we're continuously posting discounts we find on games, tech and accessories for all different platforms from reliable retailers.