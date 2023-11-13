This 1TB Gen 4 Kingston Fury NVMe SSD is down to just £56 from Box on eBay
Great for both PC and PS5.
Kingston have been making excellent storage dirves of all sorts for many years, and are one of the more reliable brands you can rely on, especially if you're on a budget.
The Fury line of storage drives from Kingston deliver high speeds, and this Renegade 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD is available for just £55.91 from Box's eBay page. By using the code "SAVENOW" at checkout means you'll be saving nearly £20 off the full retail price.
|
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB NVMe SSD - £55.91 from Box via eBay
The SSD is capable of up to 7300MB/s read speeds and 6000MB/s write speeds. This will be amazing for loading up Windows, Linux, apps, games, and anything else on your PC or laptop. But it also means it's compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles.
The PS5 requires speedy Gen 4 drives for game storage, and the Kingston Fury will have no problem being an expanded place for more of your favourite games, especially when titles like CoD:MW3 can reach up to 200GB. You will, however, need to purchase a heatsink separately to make this SSD PS5 compatible. Check out Digital Foundry's recommended PS5 SSD heatsinks here.
Digital Foundry also has a guide to the best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals here so take a look if you're on the search for a different brand or size variant.