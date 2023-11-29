There's no sign of Arceus yet in Pokémon Go's Sinnoh Tour

Pokémon Go's fourth annual Tour event has been dated for February 2024, with a global in-game version set to take place on 24th and 25th February.

As with last year, Pokémon Go Tour will also have an in-person option, this time held in Los Angeles over 17th and 18th February.

Tour events typically feature all Pokémon found in a specific region from the main series Pokémon games, and in this case it's Diamond and Pearl's Sinnoh.

Watch as we battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go.

The region - or an ancient version of it named Hisui - was most recently featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Now, it serves as the overall theme for the next Pokémon Go in-game season Timeless Travels, which February's Tour event will cap off.

But, unlike previous Tour events, this will not complete the region's Pokédex - or see the launch of all of its Shiny Pokémon versions. Notable absentees include Mythical creatures Phione and Manaphy, alongside the similarly Mythical Pokémon god Arceus.

Pokémon Go fans have long wondered how the game will handle the release of Arceus, a fan-favourite creature and arguably the most powerful Pokémon in the series' lore.

"Any time we introduce a Pokémon that folks are really excited about, we want that to be a really epic experience," Pokémon Go VP Ed Wu told Eurogamer earlier this year when asked about Arceus' eventual arrival. "One thing I point to is Kecleon - which was hidden away for years! We wanted to do something which befitted that Pokémon, and the wait and excitement for it.

"Whenever we take on a challenge that epic and interesting, rest assured that's how we will approach it."

Could Niantic reveal Arceus as a late addition to the Tour line-up? Perhaps. At the moment, the event is set to debut Shiny Shaymin, feature two new Pikachus wearing hats, and offer Shiny-possible regionals Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine in 10km eggs.

The event will also offer a Special Research story feature Team Rocket leaders Sierra, Arlo and Cliff.