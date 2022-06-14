If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's an Assassin's Creed livestream tonight

But go Ezio on your expectations.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has scheduled an Assassin's Creed livestream for today, Tuesday 14th June, at 5pm UK time via the company's Twitch and YouTube channels.

The event, dubbed a "Celebration Livestream", is yet another livestream in this never-ending not-E3 several week period - during which Ubisoft itself has kept noticeably quiet.

But what should we really expect tonight? It's perhaps worth keeping expectations in check.

Watch on YouTube
This year's big Dawn of Ragnarök expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Today, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Discovery Tour mode becomes available as a standalone purchase (rather than a free part of the main Valhalla). It's already out now in fact, but this seems likely to be mentioned tonight.

The recent Assassin's Creed Origins 60fps update will also be showcased, according to a description of the livestream via YouTube.

We're also due to get an update on this year's upcoming Assassin's Creed comics, graphic novels and manga.

What else? Well, it would be nice at this point to get an update on Valhalla's remaining free content roadmap, since we are now halfway through its second year of planned additions.

And it would be really nice to get a quick tease of the next Assassin's Creed game - reported to be a smaller-scale title starring Valhalla character Basim, and due out later this year. But perhaps we'll have to wait a little longer to see that.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch