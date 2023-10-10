There's a huge discount on the Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD on Amazon US for Prime Day 2

While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is well underway in the UK, it's only just getting started in the US and there are already some excellent deals on SSDs available.

If you're after a portable SSD to help expand your game storage for your PC, PlaySation, or Xbox console then the Crucial X8 is always an excellent choice. It's also a really affordable choice thanks to some big discounts in this second Prime Day sale:

Whichever size you pick you're getting serious bang for your buck. The Crucial X8 has impressive sequential speeds of up to 1050MB/s reads and up to 900MB/s writes which will make file transfer times short. It also has impressive random I/O performance meaning games will load quickly.

If you're using this on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you'll be able to play older PS4 and Xbox One games directly from the X8, but it's not fast enough to play current-gen games. It is a great way to store those new games, and then quickly transfer them over when you want to play them.

The X8 is also a great SSD for PC because it has higher sequential and random speeds than SATA SSDs, so it will be a solid performer for modern games and you get the luxury of being able to take it wherever you need to go.

If you're looking for the X8 on Amazon UK, we covered it in our Live blog so head over there to find it.

There are plenty more great deals to be had in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, as the second Prime Day will end at 23:59 on 11th October in your region. To stay up-to-date on future deals, follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tags below and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account.