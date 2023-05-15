There's a 30% discount on this 2TB Netac NV5000 SSD at Amazon

We've had some big game releases so far this year, in multiple senses of the word as a lot of them are asking for over 100GB of space for you to download them, and often with multiple gigabyte patches appearing soon after release.

The best way to deal with this is to get more storage, and thankfully that is getting easier and cheaper to do thanks to deals on SSDs like this Netac NV5000 2TB SSD which has a 30% discount at Amazon right now:

To get the 30 per cent discount, just click the coupon button on the product page and the money off will be applied just as you checkout.

The NV5000 is going to be great for loading your games quickly thanks to its read/write speeds of up to 4800/4600 MB/s respectively.

The biggest attraction for this SSD is the amount of space you're getting for the money, that 2TB more triples the amount of usable storage space on a PS5 from 666GB to 2.66 TB, and is enough space for dozens of the latest games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The NV5000 is compatible with PS5s thanks to its graphene and aluminium heatsink that helps to spread the heat around and regulate. Combine that with the size and speed you're getting and this becomes one of the best SSDs for PS5, and its impressive speeds also bring it on par with some of the best SSDs for PC too.

