The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has firm release date
Launch deshelled.
The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie now has a firm 2026 release date.
In a "this is Miyamoto" social post ahead of today's Nintendo Direct, the Mario creator revealed the full release date for the animated film sequel: 24th April 2026, in Japan.
However, Nintendo also stated it will be released earlier in the US, 3rd April 2026, with "other countries and regions" during April 2026.
Once again, the sequel will be co-produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, with Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directing, and a script from Matthew Fogel.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge success for Nintendo, earning $500m globally to become the biggest video game film adaptation ever.
Nintendo announced the 2026 release for the sequel back on Mario Day in March this year, but now we have an exact date.
"We've come a long way from Bowser's brief cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, when Nintendo famously gave notes on the correct way for Disney's animators to show Bowser holding a teacup," reads Eurogamer's thoughts on The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself."