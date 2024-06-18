The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has firm release date

The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie now has a firm 2026 release date.

In a "this is Miyamoto" social post ahead of today's Nintendo Direct, the Mario creator revealed the full release date for the animated film sequel: 24th April 2026, in Japan.

However, Nintendo also stated it will be released earlier in the US, 3rd April 2026, with "other countries and regions" during April 2026.

Once again, the sequel will be co-produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, with Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directing, and a script from Matthew Fogel.

宮本です。今晩はNintendo Directの放送がありますが、その前にひとつお知らせをさせてください。

スーパーマリオの新たなアニメ映画の日本での公開日が2026年4月24日に決まりました。楽しい映画になるように、イルミネーションのチームと一緒に取り組んでいますので、引き続き楽しみにしてください。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) June 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge success for Nintendo, earning $500m globally to become the biggest video game film adaptation ever.

Nintendo announced the 2026 release for the sequel back on Mario Day in March this year, but now we have an exact date.

"We've come a long way from Bowser's brief cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, when Nintendo famously gave notes on the correct way for Disney's animators to show Bowser holding a teacup," reads Eurogamer's thoughts on The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself."