The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets its final trailer ahead of April's release

At this point, you might well feel like you've already watched a movie's worth of trailer for Nintendo's upcoming Mario film, but if your hunger remains unsated, the company has coughed up one last trailer ahead of its full release this April.

So far, we've been given a lovely intro to animation studio Illumination's cheery interpretation of the Mushroom Kingdom, a giddy second trailer - complete with a roaring Rainbow Road Mario Kart ride - a full scene featuring some wonderfully reworked music, a cat fight, and finally, and perhaps most endearingly, an oddball faux plumbing commercial for the Mario Bros.

This time around, though, for Nintendo's last trailer before release, we get a little bit of everything and, it turns out, a LOT more Rainbow Road. There's a caged Luigi (played by Charlie Day), a somewhat unhinged Star Sprite, Seth Rogan's Donkey Kong getting the Fire Flower treatment, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tour of some iconic Mario locales.

Watch on YouTube The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer.

All in all, it's pretty swift and doesn't really add much that we haven't seen before, but the Super Mario Bros. Movie - which also stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad - continues to look like an absolute delight, with bags of references for long-term fans and a load of Mario charm.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits cinemas in less than a month, with Universal recently bringing its release date forward a little to 5th April in the UK and US.