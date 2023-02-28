If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario Bros. movie now releasing two days early in US and "60 other markets"

UK seemingly unaffected.

Universal Pictures is shifting the release date of The Super Mario Bros. Movie forward by two days to 5th April in the US and "60 other markets".

If you've already lost track of when The Super Mario Bros. Movie is due to arrive, that's entirely understandable; Universal has shunted its release date around the calender a number of times already, initially aiming for December 2022 before switching to an early March release across a large number of territories, including Australia, Europe, and the UK.

The US, meanwhile, was due to receive the movie a little later on 7th April - a date seemingly adopted as the new global release by the time The Super Mario Bros. Movie's most recent, easter-egg-laden trailer arrived earlier this month.

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial trailer.

Now, though, Universal Pictures has changed its mind yet again, announcing that it's moved the Mario movie's launch forward a bit to 5th April in the US and "60 other markets". Unhelpfully, it's yet to specify what those other markets are, but Universal's UK website still points to a 7th April release - but who knows if that'll shift again before we get there.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. It's shaping up to be a bit of a hoot based on the trailers shown so far, and Nintendo has confirmed it'll be sharing one last trailer in a special Nintendo Direct on 9th March.

