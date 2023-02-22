If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Direct just for The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer announced

Cut!

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Nintendo

Nintendo is doing a Direct just to show the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Expect it to go live at 10pm UK time on 9th March on YouTube.

In a tweet, Nintendo cautioned that no game information will be included in this Nintendo Direct. So the wait for the next Mario game continues!

While we wait, let's catch up on the latest trailer for the movie, which comes out 7th April.

Watch on YouTube

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch