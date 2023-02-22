Nintendo Direct just for The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer announced

Nintendo is doing a Direct just to show the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Expect it to go live at 10pm UK time on 9th March on YouTube.

In a tweet, Nintendo cautioned that no game information will be included in this Nintendo Direct. So the wait for the next Mario game continues!

Join us at 22:00 (UK time) on 09/03 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/6ROX7SMicQ pic.twitter.com/Y3BLIrxWTv — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 22, 2023

While we wait, let's catch up on the latest trailer for the movie, which comes out 7th April.