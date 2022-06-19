Lego and Nintendo team up for more Super Mario-themed character packs

Nintendo has joined up with Lego once again to create eight new Super Mario-themed character packs.

As recapped on the Lego blog as Lego Con 2022 came to a close, "two Lego Super Mario designers, Alice and Didier, raced against a 90-second clock to find the eight brand-new Lego Super Mario characters from the Series 5 Character Packs.

After searching through piles of Lego bricks, the pair eventually revealed a Red Yoshi, Purple Toad, Blue Shy Guy, Waddlewing and more. We also spotted Nabbit, Hammer Bro, Toady, and Baby Yoshi, too.

Each pack contains a "mystery buildable character with an Action Tag", plus a small build to use as a display stand or "to enhance level play", all of which have been designed to use with a Starter course set. Suitable for six years and up, they'll release in August and retail for £5.

"Unlimited possibilities Lego Super Mario toy playsets bring Super Mario characters into the real world. The Starter Courses and Expansion Sets let builders expand, rebuild and create unique levels," Lego says.

Just announced at #LEGOCON, the latest #LEGO Super Mario Character Packs are on the way! Get playing with Nabbit, a Hammer Bro, Baby Yoshi and more!



Learn more: https://t.co/3Qhv2e8bdN pic.twitter.com/3fjuq7fiYX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2022

This is far from the first Lego collaboration with Nintendo, of course; it follows a year of Super Mario interactive toy releases which include an intricate and innovative folding Super Mario 64 set and three new Luigi Mansion-themed Lego sets were announced on Halloween last year - Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway.

In other Lego news: we already knew that Lego Brawls - a minifigure fighting game previously launched on Apple Arcade - was set to relaunch this summer on consoles and now we have a release date: 2nd September 2022.

Published by Bandai Namco, the fighter will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S where the Smash Bros-like brawler will let "Minifigure mayhem begin".