The next Pokémon Presents is coming next month, datamine suggests

The next Pokémon Presents will take place on 8th August.

That's according to noted dataminer CentroLeaks, who has trawled through the code of the Pokémon Masters EX and discovered what they believe to be confirmation of an upcoming campaign coming to the mobile game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new species originate from the fictional Paldea region.

Given most recent Pokémon Presents shows have been coupled with in-game events across the Pokémon catalogue, some fans now believe that this confirms a Presents is on the way.

Whilst we're not expecting a new mainline game or remaster just yet, it's widely thought that this presentation may include details of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first expansion – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk – which is expected to release later this year (thanks, VGC).

It’s happening. From Pokémon Masters EX datamine.



Pokémon Presents coming August 8 🎁 pic.twitter.com/86KwoFdnAF — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 28, 2023

The annual bunfight over Pokémon trading cards available from McDonald's Happy Meals is currently underway – in some European countries, anyway.

The promotion began on 27th July, but it's not scheduled to come to the UK until 23rd August, so as Tom suggests, mark that date in your diaries to get ahead of the scalpers.

This year's selection of McDonald's Happy Meal Pokémon cards features 15 cards, focused on new species introduced in last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All three Starter Pokémon from those games - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly - are included in the new cards, alongside other species such as Tandemaus, Klawf, Cetitan, and Pikachu, naturally.