Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The next Pokémon Presents is coming next month, datamine suggests

Code hidden within a mobile Pokémon game points to 8th August.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part Two
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The next Pokémon Presents will take place on 8th August.

That's according to noted dataminer CentroLeaks, who has trawled through the code of the Pokémon Masters EX and discovered what they believe to be confirmation of an upcoming campaign coming to the mobile game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new species originate from the fictional Paldea region.Watch on YouTube

Given most recent Pokémon Presents shows have been coupled with in-game events across the Pokémon catalogue, some fans now believe that this confirms a Presents is on the way.

Whilst we're not expecting a new mainline game or remaster just yet, it's widely thought that this presentation may include details of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first expansion – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk – which is expected to release later this year (thanks, VGC).

The annual bunfight over Pokémon trading cards available from McDonald's Happy Meals is currently underway – in some European countries, anyway.

The promotion began on 27th July, but it's not scheduled to come to the UK until 23rd August, so as Tom suggests, mark that date in your diaries to get ahead of the scalpers.

This year's selection of McDonald's Happy Meal Pokémon cards features 15 cards, focused on new species introduced in last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All three Starter Pokémon from those games - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly - are included in the new cards, alongside other species such as Tandemaus, Klawf, Cetitan, and Pikachu, naturally.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch