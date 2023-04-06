If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog surpasses 1m downloads

Who's laughing now?

News by Ed Nightingale
It may have begun as an April Fool's Day joke, but The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog has already had 1m downloads.

The visual novel game was released for free on Steam on 1st April - a real game, not just a joke!

What's more, it's currently the 61st highest rated game on Steam of all time, according to Sonic social media manager Katie Chrzanowski.

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog - Launch Trailer

"Absolutely unreal. Thank you all so, so much," she tweeted.

On release, the game was described as a "labour of love from the Sonic Social team".

If you're yet to play it, the game is a murder mystery visual novel in which Sonic is dead and it's up to Tails, Amy, and the player to discover the culprit.

Between conversations are short platforming segments to "think like Sonic would" - collecting as many rings as possible, of course.

I played it earlier this week and there are plenty of nods to past Sonic games and a whimsical story fans will enjoy for a couple of hours. Also the music slaps.

It's also one of the few iterations of Amy I can actually relate to:

Amy the journalist in The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog

Comments
