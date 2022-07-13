The Logitech G203 gaming mouse is just £13 at Amazon this Prime Day

The most important part of a gaming mouse is the sensor, the part that tracks the movement and creates the input on whatever game you're playing. A dodgy sensor can ruin any experience, so getting a good one is important but it doesn't need to be expensive.

Logitech has a few different sensors across their range of gaming mice, and they're all very good. If you're desperate to get rid of your old office mouse for something proper for as little money as possible, then the Logitech G203 is here to save the day.

It has Logitech's 8,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor that can be customised in the Logitech software, and right now Prime Members can get it for just £13!

The G203 is the perfect non-nonsense gaming mouse, it has a classic shape that will fit most hand sizes and grip types, and it has two customisable side buttons for extra utility when gaming.

It will look good on your desk too thanks to the fully customisable Lightsync RGB across the edge of the mouse and on the Logitech logo. Having extra buttons and RGB on a mouse at this price point is a real bonus.

Logitech makes so many other great gaming products from keyboards and mice to headsets and webcams, and lots of them are seeing discounts during Prime Day. We've got a page covering all the best Amazon Prime Day Logitech deals so you can easily find what's on offer.

There's less than 8 hours remaining of Amazon Prime Day 2022! We've seen a lot of good deals over the last 36 hours or so and you can find the best of them here. If you're looking for more cheap ways to kit out your PC space then have a look at Digital Foundry's best PC deals guide for their expert opinion. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account for the best deals as Prime Day comes to an end, and for all the sales events and discounts that come after.