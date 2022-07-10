The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is not a "cash grab", says developer

A developer who worked on Naughty Dog's upcoming PS5 remake of The Last of Us Part 1 has hit back at claims it's "just a cash grab".

In a tweet on his personal Twitter account, Robert Morrison - whose credits also include Resident Evil 7, Injustice 2, and Santa Monica Studios' 2018 God of War reboot - countered such claims by insisting it is "the most meticiously built and crafted project" that's had "the highest level of care and attention to detail possible".

Animator Morrison - who worked on The Last of Us Part 1 and now works at fellow Sony studio, Bend - said: "Actually, it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career.

"The highest level of care and attention to detail possible."

The tweet has kicked off a wide range of responses - both of support and dissent - in the comments, with some insisting there's already a remaster and "online is not finished yet for TLOU2", and others stating it'll be as Naughty Dog "originally imagined it" because of the advancements in game-making technology and no-one is being "forced" to buy it.

A fan made video focusing on 2013's The Last of Us highlights some of the most impressive details hidden within the game that many may have missed.

Ahead of The Last of Us Part 1's release for the PS5 (and eventually PC), content creator Speclizer has revisited the first game in Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic world.

Speclizer, who along with other members of the Naughty Dog modding discord server discovered the huge scrapped multiplayer map in The Last of Us Part 2, spoke to Eurogamer about their passion for the series. "Since the day the game was released in 2013, I've been hooked. There was nothing like it at the time and still to this day, there is no other game I've loved as much as The Last of Us," they said.