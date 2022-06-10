Here's what you get in The Last of Us Part 1's $69, $79 and $99 editions

Last night, Naughty Dog officially unveiled its The Last of Us Part 1 remake for the PS5, and confirmed it will also make its way to PC in the future. Ahead of this reveal, we also got our first look at the price - $70 - via a leak online. That in itself was enough to cause many to raise an eyebrow, as while the game certainly does look smoother thanks to its current gen make-over, it is also a game that has been released twice before.

Today, we now have even more information on this release, such as the three editions that will be released. And I am sorry to say this folks, but that £70/$70 will only get you the base game and its prequel Left Behind. If you want to get your hands on the The Last of Us Part 1's Digital Deluxe edition, you are going to have to part ways with £80/$80. Meanwhile, if you are looking to purchase The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition, which is only available to buy as an exclusive directly from PlayStation in the US, you are looking at just shy of $100.

So, what exactly do you get with these editions to make them worth the money?

Well, the £80/$80 Digital Deluxe edition will give you the base game, Left Behind and an "early unlock" of the following in-game items:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

The Last of Us PS5 Digital Deluxe edition.

Meanwhile, the $99 Firefly edition of The Last of Us Part 1 remake will include the complete single-player story and its prequel chapter Left Behind, a limited edition SteelBook display case, The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art and the same early in-game unlocks as above.

The Last of Us PS5 Firefly edition.

You can get a closer look at the American Dreams cover art below.

So, will you be looking at getting yourself a new copy of The Last of Us, or are you happy sticking with its earlier PS4 and PS3 versions?

In addition to the official news about this remake, The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann also gave an update on Naughty Dog's standalone multiplayer, complete with a new concept art image.

Lastly, we got the news that Joel and Ellie's actors from the games will be making an appearance in the upcoming HBO TV adaptation of The Last of Us.