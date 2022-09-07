The Last of Us Part 1 players share their impressive in-game discoveries

The Last of Us Part 1 released last week for the PlayStation 5.

Being a from-the-ground remake for the current generation of consoles - and given Naughty Dog's reputation for attention to detail - everyone assumed that this release would be full of new improvements and fun inclusions along with the core gameplay.

Now, these assumptions have been proven true, with The Last of Us Part 1's community sharing some of their recent discoveries online. Please note there will be spoilers for The Last of Us Part 1 in the article below.

First up, one Twitter user noted that Naughty Dog uses objects to give players more of Joel's backstory.

When looking round his house, you will be able to find medication for blood pressure and gastric ulcers. In addition to these bottles, you will also be able to find anti-anxiety medication on Joel's side table.

WAIT WE GOT MORE FOLKS. blood pressure meds *and* gastric ulcer meds. joel miller was not okay pic.twitter.com/Qa3J8ZwWnd — chy 🌈 | DEE DAY 🎉 (@chydjarin) September 2, 2022

Further into the story, players will see Joel and Tess presenting their passports to the military in the quarantine zone. These are actually fully fleshed out documents, revealing Joel's birthday is September 24, 1981, making him 52 in The Last of Us Part 1.

Meanwhile, Tess' full name is revealed to be Theresa Servopoulos.

Joel's birthday and Tess' full name can be seen here (via FARAH).

Players have also noticed that Joel is able to weigh himself on some scales that can be found in the game. Just so you know, he weighs about 200lbs.

#PS5Share, #TheLastofUsPartI This is just INSANE... The attention to detail @Naughty_Dog has... pic.twitter.com/sY0V51OG1o — Mitchell O'Brien (@mitchob1012) September 2, 2022

In addition to these more humorous inclusions, there are also some new details that can come in very handy.

For example, mirrors in The Last of Us Part 1 can be used to see round corners, as shown below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Outside of these new 'prop' details, there have also been some small cinematic changes made in this version of The Last of Us.

As noted by Sir_MoonDoggy, in the remake Tess will actually point her gun at Ellie once she realises that she is infected. This is something she did not do in previous versions of the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then, when it comes to immersion, one Twitter user noticed a big difference in a seemingly small bit of the game that sees Joel kicking a door open.

"The original kick is impactful with screen shake and a bursting open sound effect. In 'PART 1 you hear a gentle door knob turning sound and have no screen shake. Very immersive," they wrote.

Watching Yong's review for Last of Us "Part 1" showing this tiny moment of Joel kicking open a door. The original kick is impactful with screen shake and a bursting open sound effect. In "PART 1" you hear a gentle doorknob turning sound and have no screen shake. Very immersive.🤭 pic.twitter.com/EwWx4vDigR — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, another player has applauded the water physics, remarking that bodies striking the water after being hit create a different effect to that of regular footfall.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then, of course, there is the matter of those bodies.

One player has shared a close up from the game, showing that the glass from a bottle can be seen lodged inside an enemies face after they have been struck by the projectile.

Ok...I threw a glass bottle at dudes head, went into photo mode and my god...dudes got glass shards all in his face! The details, wow!!! #PS5Share, #TheLastofUsPartI pic.twitter.com/MiuEuAjGzo — Rad Dad Redemption (@Rad_Dad_Redempt) September 5, 2022

Others have taken to Reddit to commend the seamless transition between The Last of Us Part 1's cutscenes and gameplay.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Finally, for now at least, there is the camera itself.

As noted by SixThingsIHate, "It gets smudges, wet and blood splatters on it, and it automatically adjusts itself during takedowns and shakes to make everything more visceral".

Honestly I'm in awe at the improvements, they're more noticeable than I thought they'd be! The 3D audio and the use of DualSense are also soooooo incredible - and the way blood works… sir !!!! It's scary and sad and I lov it — cilantro (@SixThingsIHate) September 3, 2022

Earlier this week players began speculating that Naughty Dog has left a clue about its new IP hidden in The Last of Us Part 1. This conversation began after several fantasy-inspired posters were seen adorning the game's walls, leading many to believe that this will be a theme for the developer's future games.