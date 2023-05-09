If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us averaging 32m viewers per episode in US, most-watched HBO Max show in Europe

Give it some w-Ellie.

HBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us may have concluded in March, but the show is clearly still doing the numbers for the network.

In its recent financial report, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed The Last of Us is now averaging nearly 32 million cross-platform viewers per episode in the States.

In addition to this, the company stated The Last of Us is the "most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America". This data is all based on figures from market measurement firm Nielsen, as well as first-party data.

Watch on YouTube
A little trailer for The Last of Us.

The Last of Us was renewed for a second season soon after the series made its debut in January, with both Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) stating there was a chance filming could begin again as soon as this year.

This timeframe has also been alluded to by series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, who recently said season two was "months, not years away from starting".

But even if filming does begin soon, Ramsey doesn't think season two will hit our screens until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Earlier in the year, Ramsey was asked by chat show host Jonathon Ross when we can expect to see The Last of Us' next series on air. In reply, Ramsey stated: "It will be a while."

"I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next," the actor shared. "And then it's a long, it's like a year filming, so it will be probably the end of 2024, early 2025."

However, this hasn't stopped Druckmann from teasing fans about what is ahead, with the Naughty Dog exec sharing some The Last of Us artwork showing a muscular forearm gripping a hammer earlier this year.

I wonder who this is? Image via Neil Druckmann/Twitter.

Meanwhile, for those keen to see more action in the series' future, the showrunners have confirmed there will be "a lot more infected" in season two. Additionally, this upcoming season will not be covering the entirety of the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part 2.

For more on The Last of Us' first season, be sure to check out Eurogamer's spoiler-filled podcast on it all, which you can have a listen to below.

