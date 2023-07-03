The 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is down to its lowest-ever-price
Expand your Xbox storage for £139 in this early Prime Day deal.
The Seagate expansion cards that launched alongside the Xbox Series X and S consoles are still one of the best ways to increase your console's storage space.
If you are looking to increase your Xbox storage for upcoming games like Starfield that come out in September, then you can get the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for its lowest-ever-price of £139/$150 on Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.
|
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB- £139 at Amazon UK (was £190)
|
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB- $150 at Amazon US (was $220)
The Seagate expansion cards are specifically designed to work with the Xbox consoles to help load games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times or framerates.
This compatibility also means that you can use the quick resume feature to switch between multiple titles in seconds — directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.
The expansion card is also really easy to set up, connecting it to the Xbox Velocity Architecture can be done in seconds - just insert the card into the dedicated storage expansion slot on the back of your console next to the HDMI slot.
It's exciting to see products like this hit its lowest historical price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which officially starts on 11th July until 12th July. There are sure to be more great deals on SSDs and hard drives for Xbox, PS5 and PC, so check out and bookmark our various Prime Day hubs down below for when the sale starts.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023: here's what to expect Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best early gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Best early PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best early offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best early Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best early SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best early Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers we'd like to see on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best early iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The Amazon Prime Day tablet deals we expect to see and the best early offers.
- Best early camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best early Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best early Prime Day board game deals.