The 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is down to its lowest-ever-price

Expand your Xbox storage for £139 in this early Prime Day deal.

The Seagate expansion cards that launched alongside the Xbox Series X and S consoles are still one of the best ways to increase your console's storage space.

If you are looking to increase your Xbox storage for upcoming games like Starfield that come out in September, then you can get the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for its lowest-ever-price of £139/$150 on Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.

The Seagate expansion cards are specifically designed to work with the Xbox consoles to help load games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times or framerates.

This compatibility also means that you can use the quick resume feature to switch between multiple titles in seconds — directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

The expansion card is also really easy to set up, connecting it to the Xbox Velocity Architecture can be done in seconds - just insert the card into the dedicated storage expansion slot on the back of your console next to the HDMI slot.

It's exciting to see products like this hit its lowest historical price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which officially starts on 11th July until 12th July. There are sure to be more great deals on SSDs and hard drives for Xbox, PS5 and PC, so check out and bookmark our various Prime Day hubs down below for when the sale starts.

