That lovely-looking Ni No Kuni MMO is full of cryptocurrency woes

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, a smartphone MMO version of the beloved Studio Ghibli/Level-5 RPG series, is now available globally.

But since its worldwide release, the game's deep links to cryptocurrency and upcoming plans for NFTs have come under the spotlight (thanks, Kotaku).

Players can earn Territe, a currency which can then be exchanged for "Territe Tokens", in game from monster battling, completing various daily missions and other grinding mechanics.

Watch on YouTube A lovely trailer for Cross Worlds, featuring music from series composer and Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

Territe Tokens can be exchanged, sold and purchased on publisher Netmarble's own MARBLEX platform, and transferred for other types of planet-burning crytocurrency via external crypto exchanges.

It's the same for Asterite, a further currency which can be exchanged for yet another token system (Asterite Tokens) from weekly/monthly rewards or the game's PVP arena.

Your handy guide to Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' cryto integration.

As for NFTs, these are not in the game yet but soon will be.

There's something starkly depressing about the game's content roadmap, which includes the following simple bullet point for Q4 2022: "Add NFTs". Full points for transparency, I suppose.

NFTs: coming Q4 2022.

Apart from the sad fact all this simply exists in the game at all, players have also called out how the game's mechanics - including its PVP offering - is being exploited by those who simply want to pay for its best gear and monsters.

Fancy something more wholesome? The enjoyable Ni No Kuni 2 finally launches on Nintendo Switch this September, following its original release for PC and PlayStation back in 2018.