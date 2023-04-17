If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tetris Effect: Connected one of five games leaving Game Pass soon

News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Microsoft has confirmed five games leaving Game Pass in the next two weeks.

The wonderful Tetris Effect: Connected is one of the games leaving by the end of April. I've had this one on my Xbox Series S for what feels like forever. Now it's finally time to decide whether to buy it (yes, of course I will!).

Other games leaving Game Pass are Dragon Quest Builders 2, Destroy All Humans!, Unsouled, and Bugsnax.

For those who like games in list form, here you go:

  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Unsouled
  • Bugsnax

Looking ahead to what's coming to Game Pass, Microsoft's own Minecraft Legends hits the subscription service on 18th April across console, PC and cloud. Then there's Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly on 20th April, Homestead Arcana on 21st April, Arkane's Redfall on 2nd May, and Capcom's Exoprimal on 14th July.

About the Author
Comments
