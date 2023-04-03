If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tetris Effect Connected secret levels unlocked to celebrate Tetris film

It all stacks up.

Tetris film promotional poster.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

The brilliant Tetris Effect Connected, perhaps the best Tetris version of all-time, has temporarily unlocked its two secret levels for general play in celebration of the new Tetris movie.

If you're late to the party, yes, there's a movie about Tetris - though it's less about the blocks themselves and more the game developer who dreamt them up.

It's available on Apple TV+ now, if you have that. If not, just go play some more Tetris Effect Connected - now with two additional levels!

Watch on YouTube
Tetris Effect Connected's secret levels unlocked.

If (like me) you've never been bothered enough to unlock these secrets for yourself, then the game's 1984 and 1989 levels will be all-new.

As you might expect, they are retro-themed - designed in celebration of Tetris' earliest origins. And now, they're available to select straight from Tetris Effect Connected's menus.

If you need a further helping hand on finding them, the above video shows you exactly where to look.

Tetris Effect Connected is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - as well as also through Xbox Game Pass. There's a Meta Quest version too, which is currently on sale for 30 percent off.

Anyone given the Tetris film a watch yet?

