Take-Two takes down Goat Simulator 3 ad that used leaked GTA 6 footage

Goat Simulator 3 developer Coffee Stain North has been issued with a take-down notice by the powers that be at Take-Two, after it used leaked GTA 6 footage in a recent trailer.

The trailer in question (which I have seen) introduced an NPC known as Shaun. It was a playful set up that showed Shaun being interviewed about his work on Goat Simulator 3.

Watch on YouTube Goat Simulator 3 got a festive update earlier this month.

Here he boasted about his impressive rag-dolling skills (he went to the "most prestigious rag-dolling school in the world", you see), and reflected that sometimes he just sits on a bench and ponders the world at large. All in all, some fairly inoffensive stuff.

But the thing that has caught everyone's attention (almost as if that was the entire point), is the inclusion of leaked GTA 6 footage that made its way into the wild earlier this year.

When discussing his other work, NPC Shaun had the following to say: "I've other stuff in the pipeline, other, big game worlds. You can actually see me in some footage that was leaked a couple months ago."

As he said this, the trailer moved to a shot of Shaun in an edited clip from the GTA 6 leaks.

Needless to say, Rockstar owner Take-Two wasn't delighted by this inclusion, and the trailer has now been removed from the various Goat Simulator 3 channels. In its place reads the message: "this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Eurogamer has asked Coffee Stain for comment.

NEWS: Take-Two issued a takedown notice against the Goat Simulator video, amid to a cool marketing video which showed a edited snippet of the next GTA title from the leaks back in September. pic.twitter.com/ZcLP0uXIwk — Ben (@videotech_) December 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for GTA 6 and that leak, the 17-year-old from Oxfordshire believed to have been behind it appeared in court in September. The unamed teen was charged with two counts of computer misuse, as well as two counts of breaching bail conditions.

Rockstar, meanwhile, acknowledged the leak in September, saying it was "extremely disappointed" by the situation. Additionally, it stated the leak would have no "long-term effect" on the game's overall development.