Goat Simulator 3 heading to PS4 and Xbox One this month

Goat Simulator 3 is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on 24th October, following its launch in 2022 across current consoles and PC.

The release will include the base game, all free content updates, and the Multiverse of Nonsense DLC.

What's more, it has cross-ownership integration meaning existing owners on current consoles can play on the equivalent previous console. However, only Xbox has cross-save integration too.

Goat Simulator 3 will also feature local two-player splitscreen, and two-player online multiplayer (on the same platform).

"We're thrilled to be able to give PS4 and Xbox One players access to our baa-rilliant game," said Santiago Ferrero, creative director at Coffee Stain North. "With 8th generation consoles joining the party, Goat Simulator 3 will now be available on 8 different platforms… As the kids would say, we really 'ate' with this announcement – they do still say that, right?"

In more Goat Simulator news, the remaster of the first game will be released on 7th November.

Goat Simulator: Remastered will launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S over a decade after the original release. It will come with improved graphics, a re-worked mutator menu, and all DLC.

"You've waited 10 years, now we ask that you wait just one more month," said Joel Rydholm, producer at Coffee Stain Publishing in yet another tongue in cheek comment. "Goat Simulator: Remastered is going to knock your socks (hooves?) off, and we promise it'll probably be worth the wait. We're so excited to see what our fans think!"

Goat Simulator 3 was notable for its announcement trailer that incorporated leaked footage from GTA 6 - publisher Take-Two soon issued a take-down notice.