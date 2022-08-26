Surgeon Simulator and other Bossa Studios IP bought by TinyBuild for £3m

Bossa Studios' various gaming franchises has been acquired by publisher TinyBuild for $3m.

Those franchises include Surgeon Simulator, I am Fish, and I am Bread, which will now be developed by TinyBuild to allow Bossa to focus on other projects, GamesIndustry.biz reported this morning.

TinyBuild is known for publishing indie games, including the likes of Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, Pathologic 2 and more.

"Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of co-op PvE. We have been prototyping a lot, and now find ourselves in full production of titles we are pouring our hearts and souls into," Bossa co-founder Henrique Olifiers said today.

"This brought us to the question of how best to take care of our legacy, our existing games, and how to ensure they have a future of their own. Together with TinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do."

Bossa franchises made $6m in revenue in 2021.

Also acquired by TinyBuild are Russian studio Konfa Games for $5.4m. Konfa Games is the developer of Despotism 3k and forthcoming Despot's Game.

Back in 2020, Bossa suffered a round of redundancies as the company struggled during the pandemic.