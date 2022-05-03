Stylish boss rush hack-and-slasher Furi is getting new Onnamusha DLC

Furi, the now six-year-old psychedelic boss rush extravaganza from developer The Game Bakers, is poised to receive a new lease of life later this month on 17th May with the arrival of its newly announced Onnamusha DLC.

Furi - which The Game Bakers has previously described as a "love letter to Japanese action games such as No More Heroes, Metal Gear Solid and Godhand" - first released on PC in 2016, pitting its protagonist The Stranger against 12 incredibly stylish bosses. Each encounter played out very different - each boss requiring entirely new strategies to defeat - but it's all built around the game's streamlined one-on-one "dash-and-slash" action.

Onnamusha, then, aims to freshen up Furi's six-year-old core by giving players a brand-new protagonist that can be used throughout the existing Story, Speedrun and Practice modes.

Watch on YouTube Furi - Onnamusha DLC Trailer.

Referred to as the Onnamusha Rider, the new character is a powerful fighter that's able to alternate between two stances - fast and agile Spark stance or slower but lethal Storm stance - in a bid to maximise damage, fill a meter, and unleash her "devastating" Star power.

Furi's Onnamusha DLC will cost $6.99 USD when it launches for PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 17th May. It'll arrive alongside a free update for the base game giving all players access to Furi's earlier One More Fight DLC, and adding its various post-launch updates - including the likes of Invincible Mode, Furier Speedrun, Alternate controls - to all platforms.