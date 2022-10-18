If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield hints at return of Elder Scrolls' most annoying NPC

Hero worship.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Bethesda could be bringing back its most infamous Elder Scrolls NPC in its forthcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield.

In a recent Q&A with director Todd Howard, details were given on the game's trait system. Each trait comes with positives and negatives, as well as an accompanying side quest to remove them.

As PCGamesN spotted, one of these traits is called "Hero Worshipped" in which the player has "earned the attention of an annoying 'Adoring Fan' who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he'll give you gifts..." See for yourself in the below video at the 3:17 mark.

Watch on YouTube
Constellation Questions: Talking Starfield with Todd Howard

Sound familiar?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion players will likely remember a certain yellow-haired NPC known as the Adoring Fan who follows the player incessantly. He's a cheerful Bosmer who comes as a reward for becoming Grand Champion in the game's Arena.

He has limited use, though, as he refuses to fight in combat but will respawn three days later if killed.

Most players just found the character incredibly annoying - a curse even. At least, until he runs off a cliff.

Adoring Fan in Elder Scrolls Oblivion
The most annoying NPC ever?

The trait description spotted in the Starfield video does suggest that this character will be making a comeback.

Will he still sport those elven ears and gleaming, acrid, yellow hair? Or will the "Adoring Fan" take on a new appearance?

Either way, at least we should be able to get rid of them this time.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch