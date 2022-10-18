Starfield hints at return of Elder Scrolls' most annoying NPC

Bethesda could be bringing back its most infamous Elder Scrolls NPC in its forthcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield.

In a recent Q&A with director Todd Howard, details were given on the game's trait system. Each trait comes with positives and negatives, as well as an accompanying side quest to remove them.

As PCGamesN spotted, one of these traits is called "Hero Worshipped" in which the player has "earned the attention of an annoying 'Adoring Fan' who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he'll give you gifts..." See for yourself in the below video at the 3:17 mark.

Watch on YouTube Constellation Questions: Talking Starfield with Todd Howard

Sound familiar?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion players will likely remember a certain yellow-haired NPC known as the Adoring Fan who follows the player incessantly. He's a cheerful Bosmer who comes as a reward for becoming Grand Champion in the game's Arena.

He has limited use, though, as he refuses to fight in combat but will respawn three days later if killed.

Most players just found the character incredibly annoying - a curse even. At least, until he runs off a cliff.

The most annoying NPC ever?

The trait description spotted in the Starfield video does suggest that this character will be making a comeback.

Will he still sport those elven ears and gleaming, acrid, yellow hair? Or will the "Adoring Fan" take on a new appearance?

Either way, at least we should be able to get rid of them this time.