Starfield Almagest casino location and jackpot combination explained

The Casino in Starfield is actually a star station called The Almagest. It's not too far away from Alpha Centauri, so you can visit the star system it's in when you begin the story if you feel like it. The inhabitants of the Almagest are low level enemies and are easy enough to defeat with lower level weapons.

The Casino itself is actually abandoned and no longer functional, but Spacers have taken it over. As with a lot of exploration in Starfield, you will need to fight your way through them to be able to safely look around the entire star station. Which, you may want to do, as there's a Jackpot Vault waiting for you.

Without further ado, we're here to show you the Casino location in Starfield and how to open the Jackpot Vault.

Starfield Almagest casino location

The Almagest Casino can be found orbiting the planet Nesoi in the Olympus System. The Olympus system is south east of Alpha Centauri and south of the Cheyenne System.

The Casino itself is inside the Almagest star station, so you will need to dock your ship at it before you can head inside.

How to open the Jackpot Vault in the Abandoned Casino in Starfield

To open the Jackpot Vault in the abandoned Casino in Starfield you need to clear the Spacers out of it and then find a the vault combination. Oh, and there's no gravity in the star station either.

Once you've cleared out all of the Spacers, head to the manager's office. This is a room just below the main entrance walkway you used to get into the Casino.

In here, you'll find a large storage crate and a manager's computer. Loot the crate if you want to, there are usually some good items in here, and there are a few safes built into the wall opposite the computer. You can lockpick the safes to get into them, but you will need to upgrade your Security skill to be able to open all three. They are each a master, novice, and advanced level locks.

When you're ready, access the manager's computer and enter the 'Jackpot Combination' file. This reveals the combination to open the large jackpot safe that's elsewhere in the casino.

Starfield Jackpot combination explained

The Jackpot combination in Starfield is 12, 19, 36 and 5. Now you have the Jackpot combination its time to find the vault in the abandoned casino

To find the Jackpot Vault in the abandoned Casino, head straight out of the manager's office and look down. You should see a large vault door embedded into the wall below you.

Face the vault door and then look down to the right of it, you should see a small opening. Head through here and then up through the hole in the ceiling. This will lead you into another small room with a computer in it.

Access the computer and input the Jackpot Combination of 12, 19, 36 and 5.

Your reward is 3,700 Credits. We know, we know, it's not an awful lot of Credits for going in there, hacking a computer and dealing with Spacers but there is something that you may want to get from the vault other than money.

There's a contraband crate opposite the backend computer that contains four Sentient AI Adapters and four Harvested Organs. If you do take the contraband items and want to sell them, we recommend heading to the Trade Authority shop in The Den in the Wolf System

Also, once you've cleared the Spacers out you can loot their remains and spend time gathering items left floating around the Almagest.

If you're looking for more Starfield content, check out our guides on increasing your carry capacity, stealing ships and selling ships.