Stardew Valley next Switch Online free game trial

Stardew Valley will be the next game to receive a free trial on Nintendo Switch.

Switch Online subscribers across Europe, Australia, and Japan will be able to play the game for free for a week, from 13th June until 19th June.

During that same time, the full game will be discounted in certain regions.

Game trials allow Switch Online subscribers to access a game for free for a week. Most recently, that was roguelike Spelunky 2.

Sometimes that allows players to whip through something quickly. But it's unlikely players will manage that with Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe's celebrated farming life sim.

Still, if you're yet to give it a go on Switch, now is the perfect opportunity.