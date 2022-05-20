Star Trek: Prodigy gets a video game in October

The Star Trek: Prodigy animated television series gets a video game in October.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova comes out 14th October 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Google Stadia.

The debut trailer is below:

Watch on YouTube Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova's debut trailer.

Star Trek: Prodigy launched in the US last year as the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It follows a group of young aliens who use an abandoned starship to explore.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is published by Outright Games and developed by Tessera Studios. It's got solo and two-player co-op play, lets you explore various alien worlds, take on puzzles and fight a robot army.

Here's the official blurb:

"After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R'El and Gwyndala race against time to save their friends, their ship, new alien species and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all!

"When the Protostar's malfunctioning transporter scatters the crew across three alien planets, Dal and Gwyn must use their wits and skills to overcome ingenious puzzles, endure hostile environments and battle deadly robot armies to rescue Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero and Murf.

"But as they search for their friends, they soon discover a sinister and deadly new enemy, one that will stop at nothing to destroy the Protostar and change the very course of history!"