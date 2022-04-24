Sony's looking for a PC director to "bring the best of PlayStation to channels around the world"

Sony is on the hunt for a senior director of PC planning and strategy.

The new position - which will sit within PlayStation Global and, despite the pandemic, insists the successful candidate relocates to California - wants to "bring the best of the PlayStation experiences to markets and channels around the world", hinting that Sony may be ready to further strengthen its PC presence.

"The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategy and commercial activity within global channel sales and will deliver a single, optimised PC sales growth and commercial plan to hub and territory teams to implement [and] identifying future sectors & partnerships for commercial growth," the job ad states (thanks, PC Gamer). "The plan should support the delivery of the agreed global channel sales critical metrics."

Responsibilities include leading PC growth and commercial strategy, growing PC MAU for PC content, and developing and implementing global PC store strategy and process, and has some excited fans speculating that we may eventually see simultaneous releases of Sony games on both PlayStation and PC systems.

The listing comes after PlayStation launched a new label for its PC ports at the end of last year and follows the arrival of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding on PC. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, of course, are coming in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection later this year.